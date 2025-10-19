Kristen Bell says her daughters didn't approve of new red carpet look

Kristen Bell says her preteen daughters advised her against latest red carpet look

Kristen Bell’s latest red carpet look didn’t exactly get her daughters’ stamp of approval.

The actress, 45, attended the Los Angeles premiere of season 2 of her Netflix series Nobody Wants This on Thursday, October 16, wearing a bold red asymmetric slip dress by Alex Perry with simple black heels.

However, her bold dress with lace detailing and a daring low-cut back, did not get approval from her two daughters—Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10.

“My kids told me it was too sexy to wear out of the house,” Bell told Access Hollywood.

“They said, ‘You can’t wear that!’ I said, ‘Watch me!' ” joked Bell, who shares her two kids with her husband of nearly 13 years, Dax Shepard.

The actress attended the event solo. She also shared some glimpses from the evening via her official Instagram account, including group shots with the cast.

At the same premiere, Bell had another lighthearted moment when she completely forgot that the date also marked her and Shepard’s 12th wedding anniversary.

When a reporter asked how she planned to celebrate, Bell initially looked confused and guessed it might be “the beginning of the weekend” or “the Wrexham Charity Gala,” before suddenly realising and exclaiming, “Oh my god! It’s my anniversary!”

Laughing it off, she admitted she was glad the reporter reminded her and joked that Shepard likely forgot, too. “It helps that he doesn’t remember either,” she said. “Like, no one’s at fault here—we’re just not great with dates.”

Later, she posted an intimate photo of her with Dax sharing a hug to commemorate their 12th wedding anniversary.

"Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would,'" she captioned the photo along with a heart emoji.