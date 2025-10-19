Kelly Osbourne accepts prestigious award for father Ozzy

Kelly Osbourne receives prestigious award on behalf of late dad Ozzy

Kelly Osbourne just honoured her late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

Almost three months after her father passed away the 40-year-old TV personality accepted a prestigious award on behalf of the late legend at the Birmingham Awards.

A day after the ceremony Kelly took to her official Instagram and wrote: "Last night I had the honor of accepting my father’s life time achievement award on his behalf at the @birminghamawards.”

"I can’t thank everyone enough for their love and support. I know that my dad was shining down on us from heaven with pride because being a #Brummy meant more to him than anything," The Osbournes Podcast star mentioned.

"He loved the city and he loved the people," she said of the Black Sabbath founder and added, "This honor would have meant the world to him. From the bottom of my heart thank you. #birminghamforever."

Ozzy Osbourne’s family, that includes Aimee Osbourne, Jack Osbourne and wife Sharon Osbourne, plus Jessica Osbourne, Louis Osbourne and Elliot Osbourne — announced his death on July 22.

The shocking news came weeks after he performed in Birmingham, England, a Black Sabbath farewell concert titled, Back To The Beginning.

In a statement to PEOPLE magazine, the family said, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

As per the death certificate obtained by the outlet Ozzy died of "out-of-hospital cardiac arrest" and "acute myocardial infarction," with coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction listed as "joint causes."