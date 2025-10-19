 
Geo News

'Hocus Pocus' star gives major update on pt 3

Bette Midler gives a good update on the third instalment of 'Hocus Pocus'

By
Web Desk
|

October 19, 2025

Bette Midler teases Hocus Pocus 3
Bette Midler teases 'Hocus Pocus 3'

Hocus Pocus, a franchise where a trio of witches leads, may get another round, as its star, Bette Midler, who plays Winifred Sanderson, teases a third installment.

The actress, who is a two-time Academy-nominated star, appears on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

During her conversation, she says work on the script for the third installment is complete. “Well, you know, they sent a script. And a lot of it was brilliant.”

Bette, however, says what's remaining is the logistics— referring to the legwork producers ought to do.

“So, I got very excited,” the 79-year-old continues. “And now we’re trying to figure out what it is and where it’s going to be and how much it’s going to cost and all those logistical things.”

Bette's co-star Sarah Jessica Parker earlier on Andy Cohen's talk show also teased the threequel, saying, “No more developments other than we would like to do it,” adding, “We’ve been having some conversations.”

It's worth noting Hocus Pocus was first released in 1993; years later, the sequel was dropped in 2022. 

In the wake of the success of the much-awaited second installment, Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, had previously ordered a third installment in the franchise.

Ben Stiller's son Quin makes rare admission about father
Ben Stiller's son Quin makes rare admission about father
Demi Moore's ex Ashton Kutcher makes rare confession about looks
Demi Moore's ex Ashton Kutcher makes rare confession about looks
Selena Gomez asks fans to leave Hailey Bieber 'alone'
Selena Gomez asks fans to leave Hailey Bieber 'alone'
Vanessa Hudgens shares rare comments about Zac Efron chemistry
Vanessa Hudgens shares rare comments about Zac Efron chemistry
Aziz Ansari keeps hope alive for 'Being Mortal'
Aziz Ansari keeps hope alive for 'Being Mortal'
Jessica Simpson thinks Eric Johnson was 'beneath her': Source
Jessica Simpson thinks Eric Johnson was 'beneath her': Source
Laurence Fishburne on 'The Matrix' iconic look
Laurence Fishburne on 'The Matrix' iconic look
'Never hit me': Ex-wife on Martin Scorsese video
'Never hit me': Ex-wife on Martin Scorsese