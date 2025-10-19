'Hocus Pocus' star gives major update on pt 3

Bette Midler teases 'Hocus Pocus 3'

Hocus Pocus, a franchise where a trio of witches leads, may get another round, as its star, Bette Midler, who plays Winifred Sanderson, teases a third installment.



The actress, who is a two-time Academy-nominated star, appears on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

During her conversation, she says work on the script for the third installment is complete. “Well, you know, they sent a script. And a lot of it was brilliant.”

Bette, however, says what's remaining is the logistics— referring to the legwork producers ought to do.

“So, I got very excited,” the 79-year-old continues. “And now we’re trying to figure out what it is and where it’s going to be and how much it’s going to cost and all those logistical things.”

Bette's co-star Sarah Jessica Parker earlier on Andy Cohen's talk show also teased the threequel, saying, “No more developments other than we would like to do it,” adding, “We’ve been having some conversations.”

It's worth noting Hocus Pocus was first released in 1993; years later, the sequel was dropped in 2022.

In the wake of the success of the much-awaited second installment, Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, had previously ordered a third installment in the franchise.