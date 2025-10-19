Kanye West makes major property move

Kanye West sells Wyoming ranch

Kanye West just sold his 14-million-dollar Wyoming ranch back to its original owners.

Bighorn Mountain Ranch, a 6,700-acre property, has returned to the family who first sold it to the rapper back in 2019, however during this long time, the property has fallen into disrepair.

West purchased the ranch months after he bought the nearby Monster Lake Ranch, where he unveiled ambitious plans to build futuristic domes that he believed could help alleviate homelessness.

Monster Lake’s condition also worsened as the property was neglected amid the fallout of his split from Kim Kardashian and the aftershock of his anti-Semitic remarks in 2022. Currently it is listed for sale for 12 million dollars.

Bighorn Mountain Ranch owners Greg and Pam Flitner have now officially reclaimed their family land from West, according to Cowboy State Daily.

The family told the outlet that their former home had fallen into significant decay.

"I think his original intent for the Mountain Ranch might have been somewhere that his family could go and be away from the rest of the world," Pam shared.

Greg chimed in, "A lot of people have said that he was a really, really good guy and that he was really on task a lot of the time.”

"So, none of us can fault him at all for buying it and trying to get something accomplished for himself," he concluded.