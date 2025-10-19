Playboi Carti charged with assault after alleged limo driver fight

Playboi Carti charged with misdemeanor assault

Playboi Carti has been charged with misdemeanour assault after an alleged altercation with his girlfriend and a limousine driver in Utah.

The 30-year-old rapper, born Jordan Terrell Carter, was traveling from Park City to Orem on October 2 for a tour rehearsal when the incident happened, per local outlet KSL.

Limo driver Carl Reynolds told police that Carti and his girlfriend began arguing in the car, prompting him to stop and separate them into two vehicles. The move allegedly angered the rapper, who then punched Reynolds in the face “while he wasn’t looking,” according to the police report.

Deputies noted redness and marks on the driver’s jaw consistent with being struck. Reynolds also claimed that Carti hit his girlfriend during the dispute, though he only saw her “hunched over holding her chest” afterward.

The woman later told authorities that she, not Carti, had hit the driver, while the rapper’s security guard admitted to elbowing Reynolds.

Carti allegedly acknowledged hitting the driver “for stopping in a weird place,” which was documented to be near River Road and US Route 40.

The rapper then asked deputies if he could “take care of it now.” He was cited for assault that day and formally charged a week later on October 9.

The rapper has faced multiple legal issues in recent years, including a 2022 arrest for allegedly assaulting his then-pregnant girlfriend. He shares a 5-year-old son, Onyx, with his ex-partner Iggy Azalea.