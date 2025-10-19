Jennifer Lawrence recalls wild story about her co-star

Jennifer Lawrence remembers a funny anecdote regarding Robert Pattinson

Jennifer Lawrence would never give her co-star Robert Pattinson food from her trash. But she does that, but not out of ill intent.

The actress explains on the Graham Norton show that the Twilight star, who has recently worked with her on Die, My Love, is "like my daughter," adding, "He's a great father, he's a professional, he shows up on time, but I wouldn't trust that he, like, put a coat on. He brings out a very maternal side in me."

So, when one day the Hunger Games star recalls, "He was like, 'Hey, I just wrapped something like a block away from you.'"

She continues, "And I was like, 'Oh my God!'" Because Rob is one of the girls. He wants to gossip. He just is one of the gals. So I was like, 'Come over!'"

At the time, Jennifer remembers, "I had my girlfriends over. We were in our pyjamas. We were watching Little Women. It was December."



As soon as Robert arrived at her home, the Oscar winner recounts, "He's like, 'Do you have any food? I'm so hungry.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, come in, come in!'"

Panicking at the time, Jennifer recounts, "He goes to the bathroom, and I do have food, but it's in the trash. And so while he was in the bathroom, I was just, like, pulling food out of my garbage can."

Robert, nevertheless, "eats it, and we're all just kind of watching him eat this trash. And then when he was finished, he was like, 'I'm still hungry — is there more?'"

But what came as a surprise was that The Batman had no issue when Jennifer told him that she pulled the food from the trash.

"He was like, 'Oh, I don't mind,'" she shares. "And he just pulled it out of the trash and just kept eating it."

Jennifer and Robert's Die, My Love opens in theatres on Nov 7.