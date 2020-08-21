Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Aug 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Veteran actress Atiqa Odho acquitted in liquor bottles case

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 21, 2020

The course of the case saw 210 appearances, while 16 judges were changed. Geo.tv/Files

RAWALPINDI: Seasoned Pakistani actress Atiqa Odho on Friday was acquitted in a liquor bottles case after nine years, according to media reports.

According to the reports, a civil court in Rawalpindi heard the case of liquor possession against Odho. During the hearing, the court acquitted the actress after nine years, two months, and 14 days.

Judge Yasir Chaudhry ruled on the basis of merit, remarking that there was no evidence against the actress; therefore, she was acquitted. 

It is to be noted that Odho was accused of carrying two bottles of liquor in her bag while travelling from Islamabad to Karachi. The former chief justice of Pakistan, Iftikhar Chaudhry, had taken a suo motu notice, following which a case had been registered against Odho at the Airport police station on June 7, 2011.

The course of the case saw 210 appearances, while 16 judges were changed.

In a statement following the court's verdict, Odho said justice was eventually served, albeit belatedly.

More From Pakistan:

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Karachi again, kill five

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Karachi again, kill five
Accountability court issues notice to Shehbaz, others in money laundering case

Accountability court issues notice to Shehbaz, others in money laundering case
Keamari district: Mustafa Kamal slams Sindh govt for 'robbing' local govts of their powers

Keamari district: Mustafa Kamal slams Sindh govt for 'robbing' local govts of their powers
Govt to exhaust all legal options to bring back Nawaz Sharif: Shibli Faraz

Govt to exhaust all legal options to bring back Nawaz Sharif: Shibli Faraz
War against COVID-19 still on: Alvi, Umar warn nation against resurgence due to negligence

War against COVID-19 still on: Alvi, Umar warn nation against resurgence due to negligence
Pakistan shortlists 17 players for upcoming T20 series in England

Pakistan shortlists 17 players for upcoming T20 series in England
NAB summons Fazlur Rehman’s brother

NAB summons Fazlur Rehman’s brother
Govt to petition court to declare Nawaz fugitive, bring him back: Rashid

Govt to petition court to declare Nawaz fugitive, bring him back: Rashid
Azhar Ali says Turkish drama Ertugrul has become morale booster for team

Azhar Ali says Turkish drama Ertugrul has become morale booster for team
Shahid Afridi pledges to restore Tank's public library turned into garbage dump

Shahid Afridi pledges to restore Tank's public library turned into garbage dump
Sindh given two months to evict illegal tenants from govt houses

Sindh given two months to evict illegal tenants from govt houses
Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo laid to rest in home town of Balochistan

Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo laid to rest in home town of Balochistan

Latest

view all