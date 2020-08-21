Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Aug 21 2020
Jennifer Aniston plays pool with 'Friends' co star Courteney Cox: Video

Friday Aug 21, 2020

Jennifer Aniston and her Friends co-star Courteney Cox look chic while playing a game of pool in the recently shared video on social media.

Courteney, in the clip, appears overjoyed at her winning shots and Jennifer seems a little upset as she misses.

The video begins with Cox, who played Monica Geller in the NBC comedy-drama, executing every shot, but then the video transitions to a montage of Aniston constantly misfiring.

Cox wrote in the caption: "I may have had a good night ... but could my friend BE any cuter?"

I may have had a good night...but could my friend BE any cuter?

Aniston posted the same video of their game on her Instagram account with the caption: "Friends shouldn't let Friends play pool (especially when they suck)."

Aniston and Cox are set to appear in a Friends reunion special 16 years after the NBC show first came to an end.

Fellow cast members Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer are also set to reprise their popular roles. However, filming for the special was delayed earlier this year due to the pandemic.

