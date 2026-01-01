 
Selena Gomez turns ski slopes into romantic comedy with Benny Blanco

January 01, 2026

Selena Gomez and her husband Benny Blanco turned their snowy winter escape into an Instagram love story just in time for New Year’s Eve.

On Wednesday, December 31, the Calm Down singer, shared a carousel of wintry snapshots from a scenic ski resort getaway with Blanco. 

The couple’s post captioned simply with a single snowflake emoji  enjoying classic mountain resort fun. 

They were snow tubing, sipping cocktails, sharing cosy cable‑car selfies, and stealing kisses in the snow. 

In one Polaroid style clip, they laughed together relishing their first holiday season as newlyweds, following their September 27 tie‑the‑knot celebration.

The snowy retreat came on the heels of another festive outing just days before Christmas, when the couple shared snaps from their date night at Enchant Los Angeles where they packed on the PDA beneath twinkling lights.

"Visiting a wonderland," the Only Murders in the Building star captioned the carousel. 

The pair first confirmed their romance back in late 2023 and have been delighting fans ever since, sharing affectionate moments on social media and celebrating life milestones together.

