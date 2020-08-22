Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Aug 22 2020
Everything we know about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's highly-anticipated reunion

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are all set to reunite once again, this time during a virtual table read hosted by Dane Cook.

Recently Cook came forth spilling details about the duo's highly-anticipated reunion during an interview with PEOPLE.

“It’s hard to not have those really great, dare I say, holy s-t, entertainment moments, which we have summer to summer — the big movie or the big moment.

And when I didn’t see that was happening, when I started seeing the films that I was anticipating most moving out of the summertime spot, I thought, man, wouldn’t it be great if somehow, someway we could still create a version of that moment? And I think we have the chance to do that, which is so damn cool,” he revealed.

Talking about the former flames' online appearance, Cook promised, “I can tell you that you will see them on screen together," even though it hasn’t been revealed which actor will play which role in the reading.

Brad and Jennifer will make an appearance together while participating in Cook's upcoming Dane Cook Presents Feelin’ A-Live: Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual live table read.

The cast also features Sean Penn, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts and Jimmy Kimmel, as well as John Legend and Ray Liotta.

Brad and Jennifer were last seen embracing each other at the much-awaited Screen Actors Guild awards' reunion.

