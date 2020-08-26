Mehwish Hayat reacts to Indian media allegations

Mehwish Hayat on Wednesday took to Twitter to react to allegations being levelled against her by the Indian media.

"I will not give credence to the unfounded accusations being made about me in some Indian media by issuing a statement," she said in a tweet.



"I know exactly what their agenda is & why they’re doing this. All I will say to them is that this kind of gutter journalism will not shut me up," she added.



In another tweet Mehwish said, "I will continue to highlight their atrocities in Kashmir and to call out Bollywood for its hypocrisy. Oh BTW next time if you want to link my name with someone .. may I suggest Leonardo?





