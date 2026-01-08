Chris Redd breaks silence on dating Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife

Chris Redd is speaking out about his past relationship with Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife and the backlash that followed.

In a candid Instagram video posted Tuesday, the former Saturday Night Live cast member said he wanted to be more open as part of a New Year’s resolution.

“I’m not really one for resolutions or nothing like that, but I do have one. That I’m gonna be leading with a lot more vulnerability and openness,” Redd shared.

He then addressed long-running rumours about dating Christina Evangeline, Thompson’s ex-wife. “So I wanted to address something that’s kind of been around for a long time,” he said.

“I know a lot of people talk about me dating Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife… I'ma just tell it to you straight… there wasn't no plan.”

Redd stressed that he never intended to hurt anyone. “I’m not that type of person to scheme on a person,” he said, adding, “This is a very unique, nuanced thing that happened.”

He explained that Evangeline supported him during a difficult time while he was struggling with pill use and mental health issues. “She helped me with my therapy journey… And in that time, we fell in love,” he said.

The comedian admitted the situation weighed heavily on him. “I hate doing something to somebody that I know would hurt them,” Redd said of Thompson, whom he worked with for years on SNL and the sitcom Kenan.

“I don’t feel player for this s--- at all. But I did choose love,” he added, fighting back tears. “Love is not sensical.”

Redd said he and Thompson discussed the relationship privately before it became public and noted that everything changed once it did. He also reflected on being assaulted in New York in 2022, saying, “This time it felt fair.”

Redd’s comments come ahead of his January 28 comedy show in New York, which he says will focus on “love.”