Finneas' fiancée Claudia Sulewski spills the tea on wedding plans

Finneas O’Connell fiancée Claudie Sulewski shared insight into her wedding planning for the upcoming big day.

Sulewski and O’Connell announced their engagement in September 24, 2025, two days after the For Cryin’ Out Loud singer proposed her.

Following the proposal, the Sulewski is doing preparations for the big day with full zeal.

In a vlog shared on her YouTube channel titled Christmas in Chicago, the 29-year-old dished about her latest wedding planning update.

Sulewski seems to be in full bridal mode as she and her team have developed a "game plan," starting with nailing down outfits for her nuptials.

"We have got a wedding to plan," Suleswki said. "My stylist, Thomas, and I have a game plan. We have our list of brands that we're going to reach out to, to explore custom bridal looks.”

She said that she has visited some showrooms and stores in person “just to get a feel for what silhouette I'm liking.”

She teased that she might have already chosen the kind of silhouette she wants, however, admitted that she might change her mind later on. “so I think it'll be nice to just try some things on."

Talking about her first bridal appointment, Sulewski sharing her experience revealed that she ended up "loving" the first dress she tried on.

She also pointed out the while she is enthusiastically preparing for the wedding, she doesn’t want to become a “bridezilla.”

Listing down the things she has already on her tabs, Sulewski added, “As you guys can imagine, yes, I have PDFs, table inspo, florals, seating for the ceremony. I actually think that I will broadly be a Type B bride because I'm a very chill person.”

“I guess the one Type A thing about myself is that, yes, I will pull inspo, I will spend hours on the computer, I will draw up things and make graphics,” she continued, but that's just me being excited. I guess what I'm trying to say is I don't feel like I'm going to be a bridezilla.”

Sulewski also revealed her fiancée’s involvement in the preparations, adding, “Finneas has had more input than I think he thought he would have, which is exciting for me because I don't want to feel like I'm planning all this by myself.”