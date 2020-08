Fans of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are convinced that the pair is dating each other after the Bollywood stars shared their pictures on Instagram recently.

Although Katrina and Vicky posted separate pictures, it was the same hoodie that got the fans talking.

Kat is seen holding an umbrella in the picture she posted three days ago. While Vicky shared the picture in the same hoodie that Kat donned in her picture.