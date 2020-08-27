Can't connect right now! retry
Karan Johar played cupid for Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi: ‘Can you not see this?!’

Neha Dhupia had shared how she gotten together with her now-husband Angad Bedi

Bollywood star Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi share an endearing love story and if it wasn’t for Karan Johar, the couple wouldn’t have been together today.

The actor had shared how she gotten together with her now-husband during an earlier interview for Humans of Bombay in 2018.

“He wasn’t low key about his feelings for me. I was shooting in Punjab & told him about a role for him. He didn’t ask for any details. He only cared about spending time with me & flew down immediately.”

“After that shoot, he showed up at my parents’ doorstep & asked for my hand in marriage….I had no idea about it! This was when I was dating someone else! When Angad met my boyfriend, he was nice to him, but wasn’t subtle about his love for me!”

“Finally, at a party, Karan Johar took us aside & screamed, ‘Can you not see this?! Are you blind?’ You should’ve seen the look on Angad’s face. He had ‘I told you so!’ tattooed on his forehead,” she recalled.

“When we finally decided to get married, he didn’t go down on one knee & propose. He told me I’d already wasted 4 years & declared ‘Chalo Dilli!’ to meet his parents. Then he said, ‘Before you change your mind, pick an outfit because we’re getting married in 2 days!’” she added.

The couple had tied the knot in an intimate and private Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi back in May of 2018. 

