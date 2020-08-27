Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting first child in January 2021

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 27, 2020

he couple announced that they will be welcoming an addition into their family 

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood’s power couple Anushka Shamra and Virat Kohli as the couple confirmed they are expecting a child.

Turning to their social media, the couple announced that they will be welcoming an addition into their family in January 2021.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," wrote Anushka on her Twitter account as she posted a photo of her herself flaunting her baby bump with her husband. 

Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages from all across the globe started pouring in with the mum-to-be's fellow Bollywood stars also extending their congratulatory messages to the pair. 

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Pooja Hedge, Sania Mirza, Parineeti Chopra, Kiara Advani and many others sent the future parents their love as they start the next chapter of their life. 

More From Entertainment:

Sajal Ali urges fans to stay home, stay safe as record-breaking rain batters Karachi

Sajal Ali urges fans to stay home, stay safe as record-breaking rain batters Karachi
Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with Neslisah Alkoclar

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with Neslisah Alkoclar
Cardi B smacks criticism over ‘WAP’ music video

Cardi B smacks criticism over ‘WAP’ music video
Bella Hadid gets candid about her struggles with Lyme disease

Bella Hadid gets candid about her struggles with Lyme disease
Angelina Jolie wants for Brad Pitt to get ‘off his high horse’

Angelina Jolie wants for Brad Pitt to get ‘off his high horse’
Noah Schnapp of ‘Stranger Things’ fame addresses ‘n-word’ controversy

Noah Schnapp of ‘Stranger Things’ fame addresses ‘n-word’ controversy

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd ‘still on close terms’ a year after parting ways

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd ‘still on close terms’ a year after parting ways
Dev Patel ‘not interested’ in playing brown James Bond just for its ‘tokenistic’ value

Dev Patel ‘not interested’ in playing brown James Bond just for its ‘tokenistic’ value
Chrissy Teigen spills the beans on her favorite parenting hacks

Chrissy Teigen spills the beans on her favorite parenting hacks
John Lennon’s killer denied parole for the 11th time

John Lennon’s killer denied parole for the 11th time
‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ executives knew about workplace complaints since 2018

‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ executives knew about workplace complaints since 2018
Meghan Markle praises ‘feminist’ husband Prince Harry for setting an example for Archie

Meghan Markle praises ‘feminist’ husband Prince Harry for setting an example for Archie

Latest

view all