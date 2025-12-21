Brooklyn Beckham will spend Christmas with billionaire inlaws

The aspiring chef will celebrate the festive period with actress Nicola

Brooklyn Beckham has decided to spend Christmas with his wife, Nicola Peltz, and her parents amid his ongoing family feud.

The trip comes amid reports of continuing tension within the Beckham family.

Despite several reconciliation attempts from Sir David and his brother Cruz, the aspiring chef will celebrate the festive period with actress Nicola's billionaire parents Nelson and Claudia, who are said to be 'excited' to have him.

A source said: 'Brooklyn and Nicola decided they would be spending this Christmas with her family. Her parents are really excited to have them.’

Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 30, arrived in Miami, Florida, earlier this week.

In one snap shared on Nicola's Instagram on Friday, Brooklyn could be seen at the pool area of his wife's billionaire parents' mansion as he posed for a snap with her brother, Bradley.

Nicola had captioned the post: 'Most handsome boys ever.'

In recent weeks, David has appeared to offer a public olive branch to his son, in an attempt to end their family feud.

Sources have previously claimed that Victoria Beckham is determined to 'not let the fall out with her son spoil' her family's Christmas.