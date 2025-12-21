Kiefer Sutherland looks back on Rob Reiner's unexpected call

Kiefer Sutherland shared a rare behind the scenes story from the making of A Few Good Men while reflecting on director Rob Reiner’s legacy.

The actor spoke during an upcoming CBS News special titled Rob Reiner Scenes from a Life.

Sutherland recalled the day the cast filmed the famous courtroom scene where Jack Nicholson delivered the line “You can’t handle the truth.”

He told CBS News that Nicholson performed the entire scene in one powerful take that left the room silent, according to People.

“No one said a word, and Rob went up to Jack Nicholson and whispered in his ear, ‘Do you want to do another one?’ And Jack Nicholson said, ‘Well, we’re here,’” Sutherland said.

He added that the second take was “just as extraordinary.”

Reiner was so pleased with the scene that he surprised the cast and crew by ending the shoot early.

“They had planned to shoot the whole day, and Rob looked at everybody and said, ‘I couldn’t ask for anything more, so you guys all have the rest of the day off,’” Sutherland recalled.

The tribute got aired after the tragic news surrounding Reiner and his wife Michele, who were found dead in their Los Angeles home on December 14.

Their son Nick Reiner was arrested and charged in connection with their deaths.

However, the family members later shared that they were in very pain.

Rob Reiner will be remembered for directing most iconic films including Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery and A Few Good Men.