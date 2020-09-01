Hafeez, Haider steer Pakistan to 190-4 in third T20I against England

Pakistan's Haider Ali celebrates hitting 50 not out during the international Twenty20 cricket match between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, north-west England, on September 1, 2020. — AFP

MANCHESTER: Young Haider Ali became the first Pakistan batsman to score a half-century on debut in Twenty20 International cricket as Pakistan piled up a big total of 190 runs for the loss of four wickets here at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Veteran allrounder Mohammad Hafeez smashed an unbeaten 86 from 52 balls with four boundaries and six sixes.

Haider, the 19-year-old middle-order batsman who made his debut today, scored 54 off 33 balls with five fours and two sixes.



Earlier, England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field.

England, the 50-over world champions, were unchanged from the side that won by five wickets in Manchester on Sunday to go 1-0 up in a three-match series following Friday's no result washout.

Pakistan made three changes, with Haider Ali given his international debut, in place of Iftikhar Ahmed while former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed replaced wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz replaced Mohammad Amir after his fellow left-arm paceman suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's match.

Speaking of Vaughn's performance, Australian great Michael Vaughn said it looks like Pakistan has "a serious player" on their side.



Tom Moody endorsed the view, saying: "First saw Haider Ali in South Africa in the U/19's WC. It was clear he was a special talent. Just love that he's been given the opportunity to shine today."

Toss comments

"We had planned to bowl first but unfortunately we lost the toss, we will try to post a good total," Pakistan captain Babar Azam told Sky Sports at the toss.



"Haider Ali makes his debut today, then Sarfaraz Ahmed as wicketkeeper and Wahab Riaz."

Given England had chased down an imposing target of 196 on Sunday, with Morgan making a blistering 66, it was perhaps no surprise he decided to bat second.

"It's a fresh pitch today, it looks a little bit drier than the first game that we played but it still looks good," he said.

"The pitches have been magnificent here and there is obviously one short side. There is no hiding place in T20 cricket, it can be brutal at times and I think sometimes you can over-hype one short. Hopefully our (bowling) plans work a little bit better today."

Teams

England: Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wkt), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Umpires: David Millns (ENG), Mike Burns (ENG)

TV umpire: Alex Wharf (ENG)

Match referee: Wayne Noon (ENG)