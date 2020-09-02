Meghan Markle serves major styling inspiration as she makes rare appearance

We love a duchess who casually goes out to perform daily household chores herself.

Meghan Markle was seen treading out to buy groceries, in a throwback picture from January 2020.

The former actress was seen dressed in comfort chic attire while acing her casual everyday look.

She opted for a cream coat, paired with skinny jeans, and black ballet flats while keeping her hair down.



The picture of the duchess's outing came around the same time as she and Prince Harry volunteered to help preschool children "replant the Preschool Learning Center's garden" to honour Princess Diana.



Additionally, "they spent time with them, sharing their appreciation for nature and helping to instill the importance of healthy eating. We truly appreciate their time and care for our students," revealed the organisation.

Meghan and Harry got their hands dirty at the planting ceremony, wherein she was wearing a chambray top with darker wash jeans, with the same pair of ballet flats.







