'The Night Manager' director reveals bombshell claims about Hugh Laurie

Screenwriter David Farr disclosed a shocking truth about Hugh Laurie who played arms dealer Richard Roper in 2016 series, The Night Manager.

The man who adapted John le Carré’s 1993 novel for television shared that the House actor originally wanted the lead role now famously played by Tom Hiddleston.

"It was actually very tricky with Hugh because he’d tried to option the book when he was much younger because he’d loved it and he really wanted to play Pine," Farr told Daily Mail.

"Then I was suddenly doing the television show and had written the first episode, and everyone liked it and Tom Hiddleston had signed up [as Pine]."

Farr continued, "But then Hugh became really tricky, because he had such fixed ideas and none of his notes were about his character [Roper] – they were all about Tom’s character – and I was like, 'Give me a break.'"

Season two of the BBC thriller premieres on New Year’s Day.

Nearly a decade before the original series became a global hit which drew 10 million viewers and won multiple Golden Globes.

Hiddleston reprises his role as Pine joined by Olivia Colman and new cast members including Camila Morrone and Diego Calva.

Laurie is now serving as executive producer will appear only in flashbacks.