Wednesday Sep 02 2020
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's BTS picture from film set goes viral

Wednesday Sep 02, 2020

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif crushed many hearts after they split up and went their separate ways. 

The former love birds have never failed to impress their viewers in the many film that they have appeared together in, from Tiger Zinda Hai to Bharat.

On Tuesday, Katrina's fanclub shared a never-before-seen picture of the actress and Salman Khan having a candid conversation on the set of Tiger Zinda Hai.

The films' crew can be seen crowding around them and carrying out other tasks. 

In the picture, Salman looks macho in an all-black shirt and matching jeans, while Katrina compliments him in colour-coordinated outfit with a scarf draped around her shoulders.

The picture makes the duo's fans hope to see them collaborate once again.

