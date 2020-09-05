Demi Lovato asks Max Ehrich to ignore her double chin and his response is winning hearts

Demi Lovato has always been a loud voice for body positivity, rescinding toxic beauty standards that are rampant in the entertainment business.



It now looks like the vocal powerhouse has found someone who looks at the world through the same lens and is helping her reach the journey of self-acceptance.

Sharing a glimpse of her loving bond with her fiancé Max Ehrich, the singer posted a screenshot of her conversation with him where the two exchanged selfies during their temporary long-distance relationship.

Sending a silly and endearing snap of herself getting her hair and makeup done, Demi asked Max to “ignore her double chin.”

He responded, saying: “Awwwww babyyyy,” with multiple heart-struck emojis.





“I love and ignore my double chin,” said Demi to which her beau replied: “I love every part of you baby.”

Demi too soon snapped back into her self-love mode, saying: “Wait don’t ignore it!!! Appreciate it!!”

“Amen!!!” responded Max.

Sharing the conversation, Demi added the caption on her Instagram Story: “Don’t mind me – just still reprogramming my thinking around body image with the most loving fiancée @maxehrich,” she wrote.