Saturday Sep 05 2020
Kylie Jenner owns private jet worth whopping $73 million: Check out photos

Saturday Sep 05, 2020

US reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, who first appeared on Forbes' billionaire list last year and currently has an updated net worth estimated to be under $900 million, also owns a private jet.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star truly lives a luxury life and she can fly around the world anytime she wants in her private jet worth whopping $73 million.

The multi-million private plane has 10 comfortable leather seats and also has a double bed where she can sleep while traveling.

The reality TV star has also a book shelf with her favourite books in the private jet.

Last week, according to media reports, Kylie Jenner also visited Paris for business on her private jet with new rumoured boyfriend Fai Khdra.


