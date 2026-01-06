Cardi B deletes post defending Stefon Diggs after assault charges

Stefon Diggs received public support from girlfriend Cardi B following assault allegations against the New England Patriots wide receiver — but the rapper later deleted her post.

Diggs, 32, played in the Patriots’ season finale on Sunday after being charged earlier in the week in connection with an alleged incident involving his personal chef on December 2.

According to a police report obtained by the Daily Mail, the woman accused Diggs of attacking her during a dispute. The accuser, who has not been publicly identified, reported the incident to police on December 16.

Online criticism followed, prompting Cardi B to respond on X by sharing a screenshot of a text message she said was from the accuser.

“I’m sooo sorry, I can’t talk to you,” the message read. “... please contact my mediator and she will answer anything you need to know. But only in person and confidently.”

Cardi B claimed the message supported Diggs’ innocence, writing, “Not once has that woman said anything to me about being touched.. NOT ONCE!!”

She added, “[But] I’m gonna let the courts handle s*** and when it gets handled I want all yall talkin s*** on your f***in knees with apologies just as loud the way yall been harassing over a lie… and I put that on my two month old son in the name of the lord!! That’s how confident I am.”

The post has since been deleted.

Diggs has been charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery. His attorney David Meier said the claims are “unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated - because they did not occur.”

Diggs is scheduled to be arraigned on January 23. The NFL says his status could change depending on legal outcomes.