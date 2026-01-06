Jessie Buckley shares how ‘Hamnet' helped embrace motherhood in real-life

Jessie Buckley revealed how playing a mother of three in Hamnet fuelled her desire to start her own family.

In Hamnet, Buckley plays Agnes, wife of William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and mother to Susanna (Bodhi Rae Breathnach), Hamnet (Jocobi Jupe) and Judith (Olivia Lynes).’

The film revolves around the young couple grappling with the devastating loss of their 11-year-old, Hamnet.

While speaking with press after accepting the 2026 Critics Choice Award for Best Actress, Buckley, when asked about her experience on motherhood in the film, the actress explained, “Well, I wasn't a mother at the time that I filmed it. I deeply wanted to be a mother, but I have a mother and I know women and we're pretty epic.”

The Bride! star went to praise the feminine strength, adding, “We've got a lot. We contain multitudes. We've got a lot inside of us. And I think I've been on a bit of a journey to try and excavate the bits that I ... I just want to keep filling up that tank and landscape.”

While discussing her understanding of motherhood from Agnes point of view, the Irish actress admitted that, “mothers are pretty incredible.”

Buckley went on to express her gratitude on playing the role, saying that it has been “such a privilege to voice Agnes” who was always left unheard “beside this giant Shakespeare.”

Buckley than later embraced motherhood in 2025 and is now raising a six-month old daughter with her husband Freddie, who works as a mental health worker.

While having conversation with Elle in November, the actress revealed the “best thing about being a mother.”

She gushed how her daughter gives her “otherworldly little smiles” during her tough days and it makes her “heart crack into a thousand pieces and you think, ‘Oh, it's all going to be okay.’”

Talking about about motherhood Buckley admitted that she feels “so grateful to be part of this community.”