Jacob Elordi celebrates Owen Cooper’s major win like proud older brother

Jacob Elordi exuded proud older brother energy while cheering for Owen Cooper.

At the 2026 Critics Choice Awards over the weekend, the Adolescence star earned not just a Best Young Actor award for his performance in the Netflix miniseries but also received a standing ovation from the live audience.

Among the crowd, the Saltburn lead was seen standing up applauding enthusiastically as the younger actor went on stage to accept his accolade.

A video montage shared on the awards ceremony’s official Instagram account on January 4, captured the duo talking, smiling, and posing for photos together.

The clip ends with the 16-year-old taking the stage after his name is announced as the winner, while the 28-year-old Australian heartthrob can be seen standing and clapping proudly, melting hearts of his fans.

Fans quickly noticed the sweet gesture and gushed about it online. One user wrote under the post, "Aww, he looks like a proud older brother to Owen."

Another commented, "Love how Jacob Elordi stood when Owen won [trophy emoji]."

Interestingly, the two actors have also collaborated on the upcoming film Wuthering Heights.

Directed by Emerald Fennell and also starring Barbie famed Margot Robbie in a pivotal role, the movie features the teenager as the younger version of Elordi’s character, Heathcliff. The film is set to release on February 16.

Notably, while Cooper earned the Critics Choice award for Best Young Actor, Elordi also added another feather to his cap.

He took home the Best Supporting Actor award for his portrayal of the Creature in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.