'Emily in Paris' season 6 renewal sparks debate online

Netflix creates excitement by confirming 'Emily in Paris' season 6 in new teaser

Netflix has officially confirmed the renewal of most-loved show Emily in Paris for season 6.

After the surprising end of the fifth season, fans were eagerly waiting to hear the announcement of the new season.

The latest season brought back Emily, played by Lily Collins, to Paris after she spent her full time in Rome with Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini, helping him pursue his passion.

But fate has something else decided for them as Marcello moves back to his hometown in Rome, while Emily flies back to Paris.

Meanwhile, Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, can be seen writing a post card to Emily in the finale episode asking her to pay him a visit in Greece.

'Emily in Paris' season 6 teaser sparks Team Marcello and Team Gabriel debate:

The renewal of season 6 has sparked a debate among the fans of Gabriel (Lucas Barvo) and Marcello, who are looking forward to seeing who Emily ends up with.

Team Gabriel fans reacted to the announcement saying, “Less Marcello and only Gabriel, thank you in advance.”

Another one commented, “I can't believe this… emotionally more mature version of Emily and Gabriel please.

Meanwhile a third fan wrote, “It’s you time to shine Gabriel!!!!”

On the other hand, the Marcello fans believe that he is mature enough than Gabriel. They think that the attractive chef already got his chance his Emily and he blew it.

One fan penned, “Yall pls give up the idea of Gabriel and Emily together. They clearly did not work out and that’s FINE.”

“She and Marcello need to communicate better and I need to see that happen!!!! They can do long distance for F sake, they both make@hella good money LMFAO. Gabriel is so s1 pls let’s move on.”

Another one commented, “Gabriel literally had his chance so many times and ruined it either bc of camille or some other reason…. Marcello has always been true and faithful and upfront about what he wanted. He was a gentleman.”