Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Sep 05 2020
By
Reuters

England record unlikely win to go one-up in T20I series against Australia

By
Reuters

Saturday Sep 05, 2020

England produced a brilliant comeback to beat Australia by two runs on the final ball of their first T20 international in Southampton on Friday after the visitors looked to be cruising to victory in their first competitive match for six months. Photo: Reuters

SOUTHAMPTON: England produced a brilliant comeback to beat Australia by two runs on the final ball of their first T20 international in Southampton on Friday after the visitors looked to be cruising to victory in their first competitive match for six months.

Seemingly in control while chasing England's 162-7, Australia were pegged back as they lost quick wickets and were left needing 15 off Tom Curran's final over.

Marcus Stoinis missed the first ball, smashed a massive six off the second, but then missed the third.

He was left needing five off the last ball but could scramble only two from a well-placed yorker as England celebrated an unlikely victory that puts them one-up in the three-match series.

"The bowlers really came good in the last eight overs. It's always difficult coming in, under lights, pressure on, on a slow wicket," said England captain Eoin Morgan.

"Today we went with a batter less, which proved very valuable in the second innings."

England, fresh from their series win over Pakistan, started strongly as opener Jos Buttler hammered 44 off 29 balls.

Dawid Malan then continued his remarkably consistent form with a superb 66, made all the more challenging as nobody was able to hang around long to build a partnership in what looked a below-par total.

Australia showed no signs of rustiness in their first game since March as a brilliant 98-run opening stand by David Warner (58) and Aaron Finch (46) put them in command.

Steve Smith then hit a quick 18 but after he fell to make it 124-2 Australia slumped to 148-6, losing four wickets for nine runs in 14 balls.

Ashton Agar was run out by an inch on the last ball of the penultimate over, leaving Stoinis to come up just short in the roller-coaster final over.

"We probably struggled to find the boundary in that 12 to 18-over mark," said Australia captain Finch.

"We had a couple of great hit-outs against each other, but once you play England, it's a bit different."

More From Sports:

Usman Khawaja wants to get back to his birthplace Pakistan to play PSL

Usman Khawaja wants to get back to his birthplace Pakistan to play PSL
Lionel Messi not leaving Barcelona

Lionel Messi not leaving Barcelona
Messi could stay with Barcelona, says father

Messi could stay with Barcelona, says father

After backlash, alcohol brand's logo to be removed from Babar Azam's Somerset jersey

After backlash, alcohol brand's logo to be removed from Babar Azam's Somerset jersey
Pakistan's cricket chief opens up about sport's 'big three'

Pakistan's cricket chief opens up about sport's 'big three'
Pakistani origin Yorkshire cricketer opens up about racism

Pakistani origin Yorkshire cricketer opens up about racism

Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: report

Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: report
Inter Milan President Piero Ausilio addresses Messi transfer rumours

Inter Milan President Piero Ausilio addresses Messi transfer rumours

PCB announces schedule for remaining PSL 2020 matches

PCB announces schedule for remaining PSL 2020 matches
Venus, Clijsters fall as seeds march on at US Open

Venus, Clijsters fall as seeds march on at US Open
Haider Ali gave Pakistan the missing X-factor: Wasim Akram

Haider Ali gave Pakistan the missing X-factor: Wasim Akram
'Future star': Haider Ali praised for swashbuckling half-century on debut

'Future star': Haider Ali praised for swashbuckling half-century on debut

Latest

view all