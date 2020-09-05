Bradley Cooper thinks Hollywood awards are meaningless

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper seems to have courted a new controversy by calling industry awards "meaningless".

Eight-time nominee of Oscars made the comments during a recent interview.



The actor was interviewed by his A Star Is Born co-star Anthony Ramos.

Asked whether actors being “singled out” during awards can take away from the team effort that goes into a film, Cooper said: “That awards season stuff is a real test. It’s set up to foster that mentality. It’s quite a thing to work through, and it’s completely devoid of artistic creation.”

He further said: “It’s ultimately a great thing because it really does make you face ego, vanity, and insecurity. It’s very interesting and utterly meaningless.”



