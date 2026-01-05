Timothée Chalamet makes bold public confession to Kylie Jenner

Timothee Chalamet makes bold public confession to Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet finally made his most-awaited public declaration of love to his "partner of three years" Kylie Jenner.

The 30-year-old American-French actor gave a rare shout out to the Kardashians star during his acceptance speech as he took home the award for Best Actor at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

The couple first shared a sweet kiss when the Marty Supreme star’s name was announced as the winner for his role as Marty Mauser, a fictionalised version of real-life table tennis legend Marty Reisman in the newly released movie.

After receiving the coveted trophy, he began his speech by thanking his fellow nominees, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Joel Edgerton, Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan and Wagner Moura, his team and the film's director, Josh Safdie.

Before leaving the stage, the two-time Oscar nominee made an unexpected move, saying "I love you" to Kylie, 28, for the very first time in public.

"Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you," he concluded while the Khy founder could be seen mouthing "I love you" from the audience.

A day earlier before the pair’s public confessions the Dune star also sent fans into a frenzy as he not just hit the love icon on Kylie’s Instagram post but also left a sweet comment for the very first time since they have started dating in 2023.

The two have appeared more in love than ever after shutting down breakup rumours.

For the unversed, the Hollywood actor had been extremely busy and away filming his upcoming movie Dune: Part Two in late 2025.

During his time away from his girlfriend, speculation began to swirl that the lovebirds had grown distant due to long distance.

However, all wild theories about breakup were put to rest when the couple made a joint appearance on December 8 at the Los Angeles premiere of Timothée's film Marty Supreme at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater.