Jessie Buckley gives heartfelt shout-out to Paul Mescal after big win

Jessie Buckley’s hard work paid off as she won Best Actress award at Critics Choice Awards for her role in Hamnet.

Buckley co-starred with Paul Mescal in the critically acclaimed film, which follows domestic lives of William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes.

During her award acceptance speech, The Bride! star praised as well as poked fun at Mescal’s ‘internet boyfriend’ status.

"Paul, I bloody love you, man. And I know loads of other women do in this room too, but tough s---," she quipped.

Buckley added, “I could drink you like water working with you every single day. You're a giant of the heart and thank you so much for making me a little more human."

The Irish actress further expressed her gratitude to director Chloe Zhao, saying, “You have reminded me of the power of telling a story and the journey that you can go on to touch the deepest parts of what it is to be alive.”

The Wicked Little Letters actress also shouted out co-star Emily Watson whom she called “my north star from the beginning,” as well as child actors Jacobi Jupe, Olivia Lynes and Bodhi Rae Breathnach, who play her and Mescal's onscreen children in the movie.

She said, “To my kiddywinks- Jacobi, Olivia, Bodhi — thank you for reminding me what it is to have a ball again.”

Buckley was up against Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You), Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee) and Emma Stone (Bugonia), in the Best Actress category.

Hamnet is slated for release in UK and Ireland on January 9.