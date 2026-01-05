Critics Choice Awards 2026: 'One Battle After Another' wins Best Picture, 'Sinners' dominates

The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards unfolded January 4 Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California spotlighting the year’s most acclaimed achievements in film and television.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another claimed Best Picture, while Ryan Coogler’s Sinners secured multiple honors, including Best Director.

On the television side, Netflix’s Adolescence and HBO Max’s The Pitt emerged as standout winners reflecting the breadth of talent recognized by the Critics Choice Association’s more than 600 entertainment journalists.

Film Categories

Best Picture

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

WINNER: One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Wicked: For Good

Best Actor

WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Actress

WINNER: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

WINNER: Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Young Actor/Actress

Everett Blunck, The Plague

WINNER: Miles Caton, Sinners

Cary Christopher, Weapons

Shannon Mahina Gorman, Rental Family

Jacobi Jupe, Hamnet

Nina Ye, Left-Handed Girl

Best Director

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Best Original Screenplay

Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer, Jay Kelly

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

WINNER: Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Zach Cregger, Weapons

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams

Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar and Jahye Lee, No Other Choice

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Will Tracy, Bugonia

Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Best Cinematography

Claudio Miranda, F1

Dan Laustsen, Frankenstein

Łukasz Żal, Hamnet

Michael Bauman, One Battle After Another

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners

WINNER: Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams

Best Production Design

Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis, The Fantastic Four: First Steps

WINNER: Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Frankenstein

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton, Hamnet

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, Marty Supreme

Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne, Sinners

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales, Wicked: For Good

Best Editing

Kirk Baxter, A House of Dynamite

WINNER: Stephen Mirrione, F1

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another

Viridiana Lieberman, The Perfect Neighbor

Michael P. Shawver, Sinners

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Kate Hawley, Frankenstein

Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet

Lindsay Pugh, Hedda

Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella, Kiss of the Spider Woman

Ruth E. Carter, Sinners

Paul Tazewell, Wicked: For Good

Best Hair and Makeup

WINNER: Kate Hawley, Frankenstein

Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet

Lindsay Pugh, Hedda

Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella, Kiss of the Spider Woman

Ruth E. Carter, Sinners

Paul Tazewell, Wicked: For Good

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson, F1

Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell, Frankenstein

Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean, Sinners

Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams, Superman

Best Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

In Your Dreams

WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Comedy

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Eternity

Friendship

WINNER: The Naked Gun

The Phoenician Scheme

Splitsville

Best Foreign Language Film

Belén

It Was Just an Accident

Left-Handed Girl

No Other Choice

WINNER: The Secret Agent

Sirāt

Best Song

"Drive," Ed Sheeran, John Mayer and Blake Slatkin, F1

WINNER: "Golden," Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy, KPop Demon Hunters

"I Lied to You," Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

"Clothed by the Sun," Daniel Blumberg, The Testament of Ann Lee

"Train Dreams," Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner, Train Dreams

"The Girl in the Bubble," Stephen Schwartz, Wicked: For Good

Best Score

Hans Zimmer, F1

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Max Richter, Hamnet

Daniel Lopatin, Marty Supreme

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

WINNER: Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Best Casting and Ensemble

Hamnet

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

WINNER: Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best Stunt Design

Ballerina

F1

WINNER: Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Best Sound

WINNER: F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirāt

Warfare

Television Categories

Best Drama Series

Alien: Earth

Andor

The Diplomat

Paradise

WINNER: The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Task

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

WINNER: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Ato Essandoh, The Diplomat

Wood Harris, Forever

Tom Pelphrey, Task

WINNER: Tramell Tillman, Severance

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Denée Benton, The Gilded Age

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

WINNER: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Skye P. Marshall, Matlock

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Elsbeth

Ghosts

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Righteous Gemstones

WINNER: The Studio

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

David Alan Grier, St. Denis Medical

Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones

WINNER: Seth Rogen, The Studio

Alexander Skarsgård, Murderbot

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Rose McIver, Ghosts

Edi Patterson, The Righteous Gemstones

Carrie Preston, Elsbeth

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Asher Grodman, Ghosts

Oscar Nuñez, The Paper

Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary

Timothy Simons, Nobody Wants This

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Danielle Brooks, Peacemaker

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

WINNER: Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Justine Lupe, Nobody Wants This

Ego Nwodim, Saturday Night Live

Rebecca Wisocky, Ghosts

Best Limited Series

WINNER: Adolescence

All Her Fault

Chief of War

Death by Lightning

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Dope Thief

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Movie Made for Television

WINNER: Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Deep Cover

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Summer of ’69

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Michael Chernus, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

WINNER: Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Michael Shannon, Death by Lightning

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Biel, The Better Sister

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

WINNER: Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Renée Zellweger, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Wagner Moura, Dope Thief

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

Michael Peña, All Her Fault

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Ramy Youssef, Mountainhead

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

WINNER: Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Betty Gilpin, Death by Lightning

Marin Ireland, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Sophia Lillis, All Her Fault

Julianne Moore, Sirens

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Best Foreign Language Series

Acapulco

Last Samurai Standing

Mussolini: Son of the Century

Red Alert

WINNER: Squid Game

When No One Sees Us

Best Animated Series

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Long Story Short

Marvel Zombies

WINNER: South Park

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Best Talk Show

The Daily Show

Hot Ones

WINNER: Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Best Comedy Special

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things

Marc Maron: Panicked

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

WINNER: SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Best Variety Series

Conan O’Brien Must Go

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live