Critics Choice Awards 2026: 'One Battle After Another' wins Best Picture, 'Sinners' dominates

January 05, 2026
The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards unfolded January 4 Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California spotlighting the year’s most acclaimed achievements in film and television.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another claimed Best Picture, while Ryan Coogler’s Sinners secured multiple honors, including Best Director.
On the television side, Netflix’s Adolescence and HBO Max’s The Pitt emerged as standout winners reflecting the breadth of talent recognized by the Critics Choice Association’s more than 600 entertainment journalists.
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Jay Kelly
Marty Supreme
WINNER: One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Wicked: For Good
WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
WINNER: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia
WINNER: Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
WINNER: Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Everett Blunck, The Plague
WINNER: Miles Caton, Sinners
Cary Christopher, Weapons
Shannon Mahina Gorman, Rental Family
Jacobi Jupe, Hamnet
Nina Ye, Left-Handed Girl
WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer, Jay Kelly
Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
WINNER: Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Zach Cregger, Weapons
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams
Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar and Jahye Lee, No Other Choice
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Will Tracy, Bugonia
Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
Claudio Miranda, F1
Dan Laustsen, Frankenstein
Łukasz Żal, Hamnet
Michael Bauman, One Battle After Another
Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners
WINNER: Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams
Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis, The Fantastic Four: First Steps
WINNER: Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Frankenstein
Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton, Hamnet
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, Marty Supreme
Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne, Sinners
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales, Wicked: For Good
Kirk Baxter, A House of Dynamite
WINNER: Stephen Mirrione, F1
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another
Viridiana Lieberman, The Perfect Neighbor
Michael P. Shawver, Sinners
WINNER: Kate Hawley, Frankenstein
Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet
Lindsay Pugh, Hedda
Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella, Kiss of the Spider Woman
Ruth E. Carter, Sinners
Paul Tazewell, Wicked: For Good
WINNER: Kate Hawley, Frankenstein
Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet
Lindsay Pugh, Hedda
Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella, Kiss of the Spider Woman
Ruth E. Carter, Sinners
Paul Tazewell, Wicked: For Good
WINNER: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash
Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson, F1
Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell, Frankenstein
Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean, Sinners
Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams, Superman
Arco
Elio
In Your Dreams
WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Eternity
Friendship
WINNER: The Naked Gun
The Phoenician Scheme
Splitsville
Belén
It Was Just an Accident
Left-Handed Girl
No Other Choice
WINNER: The Secret Agent
Sirāt
"Drive," Ed Sheeran, John Mayer and Blake Slatkin, F1
WINNER: "Golden," Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy, KPop Demon Hunters
"I Lied to You," Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
"Clothed by the Sun," Daniel Blumberg, The Testament of Ann Lee
"Train Dreams," Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner, Train Dreams
"The Girl in the Bubble," Stephen Schwartz, Wicked: For Good
Hans Zimmer, F1
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Max Richter, Hamnet
Daniel Lopatin, Marty Supreme
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
WINNER: Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Hamnet
Jay Kelly
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
WINNER: Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Ballerina
F1
WINNER: Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare
WINNER: F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirāt
Warfare
Alien: Earth
Andor
The Diplomat
Paradise
WINNER: The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Task
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
WINNER: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Ato Essandoh, The Diplomat
Wood Harris, Forever
Tom Pelphrey, Task
WINNER: Tramell Tillman, Severance
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Denée Benton, The Gilded Age
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
WINNER: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Skye P. Marshall, Matlock
Abbott Elementary
Elsbeth
Ghosts
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Righteous Gemstones
WINNER: The Studio
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
David Alan Grier, St. Denis Medical
Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones
WINNER: Seth Rogen, The Studio
Alexander Skarsgård, Murderbot
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Rose McIver, Ghosts
Edi Patterson, The Righteous Gemstones
Carrie Preston, Elsbeth
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
WINNER: Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Asher Grodman, Ghosts
Oscar Nuñez, The Paper
Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary
Timothy Simons, Nobody Wants This
Danielle Brooks, Peacemaker
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
WINNER: Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Justine Lupe, Nobody Wants This
Ego Nwodim, Saturday Night Live
Rebecca Wisocky, Ghosts
WINNER: Adolescence
All Her Fault
Chief of War
Death by Lightning
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Dope Thief
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
WINNER: Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Deep Cover
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Summer of ’69
Michael Chernus, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
WINNER: Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Michael Shannon, Death by Lightning
Jessica Biel, The Better Sister
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
WINNER: Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Renée Zellweger, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Wagner Moura, Dope Thief
Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
Michael Peña, All Her Fault
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Ramy Youssef, Mountainhead
WINNER: Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Betty Gilpin, Death by Lightning
Marin Ireland, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Sophia Lillis, All Her Fault
Julianne Moore, Sirens
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Acapulco
Last Samurai Standing
Mussolini: Son of the Century
Red Alert
WINNER: Squid Game
When No One Sees Us
Bob’s Burgers
Harley Quinn
Long Story Short
Marvel Zombies
WINNER: South Park
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
The Daily Show
Hot Ones
WINNER: Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian
Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things
Marc Maron: Panicked
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
WINNER: SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Conan O’Brien Must Go
WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live