Netflix loses whopping number of subscibers after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry deal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix deal has upset a large number of royal fans.



The duo's contract, worth $100 million, has angered Netflix viewers so much that they have opted to cancel their subscription.

Responding to the announcement of the recently-inked deal, one user wrote, "May well cancel my subscription to Netflix ..”

Another one said, "Cancelled Netflix. Not paying one penny to them.”

A third fumed, “Not only will I not be interested in anything they have to say I will cancel my subscription!”

“Watch them on Netflix? I’d rather cancel my subscription," lashed out another.

“If @netflix want to blow their money then that’s their choice. However we also have our choice of withdrawing our Netflix subscription.

“There are other mediums out there to switch to other than Netflix. Let’s cancel our subscription," a sixth user blasted.

One more said, “Thank God I never subscribed to NETFLIX ~ means I don't have to cancel my subscription in view of this so called mega deal with 'woke' & irritating Just Harry & MeAgain.”

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace insiders also reacted to the news recently, rather saltily, saying that the deal will be 'scrutinised' by the royal household.

“Harry and Meghan did leave as working members of the family with everyone’s best wishes and it is sincerely hoped they find the happiness that appeared to be lacking in their lives."

“However, it goes without saying any deals they are making will be scrutinized by the royal household," the source added.

They further mentioned, "Under the terms of their deal to forgo their royal duties, they agreed any commercial deals would be subject to discussion. This deal with Netflix, any speaking engagements or other corporate work are examples."