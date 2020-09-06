Can't connect right now! retry
Rhea Chakraborty's father says India's judicial system has wrecked his 'middle-class family'

Rhea Chakraborty's father has reacted to the arrest of his son Showik Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Taking to Twitter, Indrajit wrote, "Congratulation India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next is my daughter and I do not know who is next there after."

"You have effectively demolished a middle class family for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind," he added.

Indrajit's statement came after Showik and Samuel Miranda, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager, were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau for consumption of drugs.

Indian media had previously reported how NCB has proof against Showik and Samuel and the agency's official will be corroborating the same in court.

Sushant's death case is being handled by CBI in the meantime who is investigation prime accused, Rhea Chakraborty.

The late actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

