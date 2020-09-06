Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan and Harry planning Princess Diana film which could worsen feud with William

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 06, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have irked the royals a number of times with the steps they've taken following their exit from the family. 

According to the latest reports, the Netflix deal signed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could fuel the rift between Prince William and Harry over a possible project by the couple encircling Princess Diana.

As the pair is all set to produce TV shows and documentaries for the streaming giant, reports have revealed that a documentary based on the life of the late Princess Diana could also be in the works.

A source cited by Mirror claimed: “The Sussexes are discussing making a feature documentary on Princess Diana’s family history and heritage. It is early stages but it is looking like it could happen.”

“It will work as a tribute to Diana and build on all the incredible charity work she has done. Netflix would also love to make a documentary about Diana and it is something they have been pushing for,” the insider added.

The grapevine further revealed that the documentary could further intensify the royal rift between Harry and William.

“William and Harry have a difficult relationship and they haven’t spoken for three months. These plans could further antagonise their fallout. If it does happen William will be the first to know,” said the source.

Reports came to surface last week, claiming a musical on Princess of Wales’ life is set to debut on Netflix, having no connection to the Sussex pair. 

More From Entertainment:

Esra Bilgic sweats it out in this behind-the-scene video from Ertugrul

Esra Bilgic sweats it out in this behind-the-scene video from Ertugrul

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's relationship has been 'shaky' of late

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's relationship has been 'shaky' of late
‘Meghan Markle used the royal family to go from C-lister to A-lister': experts lash out

‘Meghan Markle used the royal family to go from C-lister to A-lister': experts lash out
Ellen DeGeneres’s snide remark about Prince Harry choosing Meghan Markle as wife

Ellen DeGeneres’s snide remark about Prince Harry choosing Meghan Markle as wife
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner broke up a day before they tied the knot

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner broke up a day before they tied the knot
Princess Diana was ‘smuggled’ by Freddie Mercury inside a gay bar

Princess Diana was ‘smuggled’ by Freddie Mercury inside a gay bar
CONFIRMED: Engin Altan aka Ertugrul to visit Pakistan from 9-11 October

CONFIRMED: Engin Altan aka Ertugrul to visit Pakistan from 9-11 October
Chrissy Teigen turns to botox for ‘really bad pregnancy headaches’

Chrissy Teigen turns to botox for ‘really bad pregnancy headaches’
Why couldn’t the royals handle Meghan Markle, Prince Harry challenging traditions?

Why couldn’t the royals handle Meghan Markle, Prince Harry challenging traditions?
'Gossip Girl’ reboot to go on floors in October

'Gossip Girl’ reboot to go on floors in October

Kim Kardashian steps into the lifestyle space after trademarking 'KKW Home'

Kim Kardashian steps into the lifestyle space after trademarking 'KKW Home'
How Hailey Baldwin feels about husband Justin Bieber rapping about ex Selena Gomez

How Hailey Baldwin feels about husband Justin Bieber rapping about ex Selena Gomez

Latest

view all