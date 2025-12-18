Prince Harry receives warning about eyebrow-raising Hollywood move

Prince Harry received a warning about a possible controversial move which he might take at the request of Meghan Markle.

It is not hidden anymore that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are trying to fit in Hollywood.

The couple recently made a surprise appearance at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday at Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez's Bevellery Hills mansion.

Since then, it has been reported that the Sussexes are trying to build their relationship with the Kardashians to be in the headlines.

However, an insider told Radar Online that the momager Kris Jenner might offer Harry to feature in Kim Kardashian's Skims brand.

The source shared, "It's common knowledge Kris wants to write them into the script for an upcoming episode of The Kardashians, while Khloe's excited to collab with Markle on her As Ever brand."

"There's even talk about Harry being involved in Kim's underwear brand Skims at some stage, too. Slowly but surely, they're being integrated into the Kardashians' world, and they'll be spending time together over the holiday season, too," the report stated.

However, it has been said that this is "a lot" for Harry to take in, but his better half knows the power of the Kardashians and their contacts. "So he's not in any position to argue."