Kylie Jenner shares how hairstylist Jesus 'visits' her after death

Kylie Jenner spoke candidly about the heartbreaking loss of her longtime hairstylist and close friend, Jesus Guerrero.

In the December 18 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie revealed that her sister Kim Kardashian had called her after experiencing a dream.

The SKIMS founder told Timothee Chalamet's girlfriend Jesus appeared in the dream asking her to pass along a message of love.

“Please tell Kylie that I love her,” Kim recounted.

Khloe Kardashian added context in a confessional noting Kylie had been deeply shaken by Guerrero's sudden death earlier this year.

“Kylie recently lost one of her closest friends,” she explained.

“He passed away suddenly and he does show up to her in certain ways. I think that is so special. And I think it’s so beautiful when people who’ve passed on — they want to reassure you and tell you that they’re OK.”

Guerrero was just 34 when he died in February from complications of pneumocystis pneumonia (PCP) and disseminated cryptococcus neoformans, fungal infections that can severely affect those with weakened immune systems.

The news devastated Kylie who described him as a 'light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support'.

Kylie paid tribute on Instagram with heartfelt words: “…The pain of losing you is just unbearable… but I know great grief is born only of great love. And I loved you so much.”