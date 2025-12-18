Jennifer Lawrence recalls on-stage mishap during 'Hunger Games'

Jennifer Lawrence shares rare insight into filming early ‘Hunger Games’ movies

Jennifer Lawrence has a collection of core memories from Hunger Games, but not all of them are positive – just like her accidental drug usage.

The 35-year-old actress confessed that she once took Ambien instead of another medicine, and she spent the whole day “hallucinating” and struggling to focus on the script.

The Die My Love star shared, “It was a dance scene with [the late] Philip Seymour Hoffman on the second Hunger Games movie. I was hallucinating,” during her appearance at the Variety Actors on Actors show with Leonardo DiCaprio, on Wednesday, December 17.

Lawrence shared that she had to memorise many lines for the scenes that day, but she couldn’t really understand anything going on around her.

The Passenger actress recalled annoying her co-star, Elizabeth Banks, who plays Effie Trinket, “because maybe she didn’t know I was on an Ambien. But I kept asking the director, ‘And wait, what does this mean? Wait, and what does this mean? What does that mean?’ She just threw her sides and was like, ‘Fine, let’s just keep talking about it.’”

Talking about the mix-up, Lawrence was reminded of another similar situation, and she told DiCaprio, “When I was doing Red Sparrow, I took an Adderall instead of a sleeping pill, and then I didn’t sleep all night.”