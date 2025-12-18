Rob Reiner, Michele's other kids release statement following Nick's court appearance

Romy and Jake Reiner express grief over parents' horrendous death

Rob Reiner and Michele’s other two children Romy and Jake have finally broken their silence on the tragic death of their parents.

On December 14, the couple was found dead in their LA house. Police found stab wounds on the bodies, which is why they launched a homicide investigation.

Rob’s kid Nick has been charged with the murder of his parents. He made his first court appearance on December 17, after which the other children released their first statement.

In a combined message, Jake and Romy wrote, “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day.”

“The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience.”

They claimed that that Rob and Michele were not only their parents but were their “best friends.”

The siblings thanked everyone for showing immense love and support amid this hard time.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life.”

Meanwhile, they also asked everyone to respect their privacy as they will be needing it quite a lot to deal with all the speculations.

“We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”