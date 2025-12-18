Kaley Cuoco says her toddler is 'going on teen' in cute Ig post

Kaley Cuoco is loving every moment of watching her daughter grow up.

On December 17, the Flight Attendant star, 40, shared a sweet photo of her 2-year-old daughter Matilda on Instagram Stories, joking that her toddler is already acting like a teenager.

“My teenager!” Cuoco wrote across the photo. Matilda, whom she shares with fiancé Tom Pelphrey, looked stylish in black sneakers, matching pants and a T-shirt that read “New York EST. 1994.” She completed the look with a pink crossbody bag and her hair styled half-up, half-down.

Cuoco later posted another snap of Matilda sitting outdoors while wearing a playful faux blue braided ponytail.

The actress often gives fans a peek into family life. Last month, she shared photos of the trio dressed in Baby Shark costumes for Halloween.

“Halloween meets BabyShark now you all have the song stuck in your head. Welcome to our world!,” she wrote.

In October, Cuoco posted pictures from a pumpkin patch outing, writing, “Is it really fall, if you don’t take pics like this?! my sweetest little family I can’t take it???? also me always trying to get the shot lol @tommypelphrey.”

Despite being raised by two actors, Cuoco isn’t convinced Matilda will follow in their footsteps.

“Tom and I laugh because we think she’s a terrible actress,” she told People magazine. “She fake cries, and we can see right through her.”

Cuoco also shared that Matilda is growing up surrounded by animals.

“She's so used to dogs knocking her over, coming through petting, licking her,” she said. “It's just part of her life. And I think it is so important being a mom of a young kid, having them around animals.”