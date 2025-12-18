'Fast & Furious' star gives warm 'welcome' to Cristiano Ronaldo on joining the saga

Vin Diesel confirms Cristiano Ronaldo's role in new Fast sequel

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially joined the star cast of the Fast and Furious franchise for the new sequel.

Not only fans, but the some of the cast members are also happy and excited to work with the legendary professional football player.

Following the confirmation of Ronaldo in the Fast saga, Tyrese Gibson took it to his Instagram to give a warm welcome to the legend for getting involved in the fast family.

He shared a picture from the set of the upcoming part Fast X: Part 2. The photo featured him along with Cristiano, Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Ludacris and Michelle Rodriguez.

According to Gibson, the franchise just went up to a whole new height with the joining of the 40-year-old.

“Welcome to the family! @critianoRonaldo the global dance just went into new heights”, wrote the 46-year-old actor.

While expressing their excitement, one the fans just drew a dreamy plot for the upcoming film saying, “Jason Staham and the Rock was already too much, John Cena, might as well bring Messi so he can fight Cristiano in the final movie, in Fast and Furious Rocket League.”

A few days ago, Diesel confirmed Cristiano’s role in the upcoming Fast and Furious sequel.

He wrote, “Everyone asked, would he be in the Fast mythology… I gotta tell you he is a real one. We wrote a role for him…”

Fast X: Part 2 is expected to release in April 2027.