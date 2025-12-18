Priscilla Presley rejects claim about Riley Keough, John Travolta son

Priscilla Presley pushed back against allegations involving her granddaughter Riley Keough and actor John Travolta's family,

The ex‑wife of Elvis Presley issued a statement through her attorneys after court documents surfaced in her ongoing legal battle with former business partner Brigitte Kruse.

In those filings, Kruse alleged that Riley Keough was the biological mother of Travolta’s 15‑year‑old son Benjamin, whom the actor shared with his late wife Kelly Preston.

According to the claim, Riley allegedly gave one of her eggs to Travolta and Preston in exchange for old Jaguar car and up to $20,000.

Priscilla’s legal team dismissed the allegation as “shameful” and accused Kruse and her associates of crossing ethical lines in an attempt to cause further pain to Elvis and Me author and her family.

"These recent outrageous allegations have absolutely nothing to do with the claims in this case," her counsel said, vowing the matter would be addressed in court

Riley Keough, who is married to Ben Smith‑Petersen and has two children of her own, has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, John Travolta continues to raise his son Benjamin following the 2020 death of Kelly Preston.