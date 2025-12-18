James Cameron gives major update on future plans

James Cameron reveals his plans for the next film after Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Titanic director claimed that he plans to move on from Avatar with reboot of Terminator.

"Once the dust clears on Avatar in a couple of months, I’m going to really plunge into that,” Cameron shared. “There are a lot of narrative problems to solve. The biggest is how do I stay enough ahead of what’s really happening to make it science fiction?”

“I’m working on it,” the Alien filmmaker continued.

What came as a shock to fans of the Terminator series is that this time the movie will be made without its iconic star, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“I can safely say he won’t be [in it],” Cameron confirmed. “It’s time for a new generation of characters.

He mentioned that 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate was intended as a fitting conclusion to the actor’s decades-long run as the T-800.

Instead, Cameron envisions a broader reinvention of the franchise, focusing on themes of artificial intelligence, time wars, and superintelligence.

The 71-year-old emphasized that the new film will not rely on nostalgic callbacks but will push the story into uncharted territory.

The first movie from the franchise came in 1984 following which came Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) which was widely regarded as one of the greatest action films ever made.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation, Terminator Genisys, Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) followed the first two movies.