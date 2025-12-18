Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner medical reports disclose horrific details

Rob Reiner and wife Michele Reiner were allegedly murdered by son Nick

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner’s murder investigation continues while their suspected son, Nick Reiner, is under arrest.

The couple was found brutally stabbed to death in their Brentwood house in Los Angeles, and the cause of their deaths has now been confirmed as “multiple sharp force injuries.”

The When Harry Met Sally director and his wife both are both classified as victims of homicide, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner on Wednesday, December 17.

The medical examination reports were finalised only hours after Nick appeared in court for the first hearing, and his lawyer, Alan Jackson, told the press that an arraignment had been scheduled for January 7, 2026.

“First of all, and most importantly, this is a devastating tragedy that has befallen the Reiner family. We all recognize that. Our hearts go out to the entire Reiner family,” the lawyer said, adding that there are “very complex” issues that “need to be thoroughly but very carefully dealt with and examined and looked at and analysed.”

The legendary filmmaker and Michele were found dead on Sunday, December 14.