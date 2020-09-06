Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner broke up a day before they tied the knot

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 06, 2020

Hollywood’s power couple, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are regarded as one of the industry’s most sought-after pairs.

The couple may be happily married currently but their love story too had its fair share of drama and hurdles. Unearthed reports coming to surface have revealed how the Game of Thrones star and the former Disney actor had nearly called off their wedding as they broke up only a day before they tied the knot.

According to The Sunday Times, Turner disclosed how both of them were getting nervous about the idea of getting married a day before their Las Vegas wedding, resulting in them parting ways briefly.

“It was the worst day of our lives. For a second, we both had cold feet. Then, 24 hours later, we were both like, ‘never mind,'” said Turner.

“I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell. He was like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way,” she recalled.

The two got hitched the next day in what fans assumed was an impromptu wedding at Las Vegas. However, that too was planned ahead of time, as revealed by Jonas during an interview with BAZAAR.com.

The two had their eyes set on a wedding venue in France which is why they needed to have a legal marriage in the US beforehand: “We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one. It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version… Friends, Elvis, and Ring Pops.”

Since their marriage last year, the two are now parents to their daughter, Willa, who was born in July 2020. 

More From Entertainment:

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's relationship has been 'shaky' of late

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's relationship has been 'shaky' of late
Ellen DeGeneres’s snide remark about Prince Harry choosing Meghan Markle as wife

Ellen DeGeneres’s snide remark about Prince Harry choosing Meghan Markle as wife
Princess Diana was ‘smuggled’ by Freddie Mercury inside a gay bar

Princess Diana was ‘smuggled’ by Freddie Mercury inside a gay bar
CONFIRMED: Engin Altan aka Ertugrul to visit Pakistan from 9-11 October

CONFIRMED: Engin Altan aka Ertugrul to visit Pakistan from 9-11 October
Chrissy Teigen turns to botox for ‘really bad pregnancy headaches’

Chrissy Teigen turns to botox for ‘really bad pregnancy headaches’
Why couldn’t the royals handle Meghan Markle, Prince Harry challenging traditions?

Why couldn’t the royals handle Meghan Markle, Prince Harry challenging traditions?
'Gossip Girl’ reboot to go on floors in October

'Gossip Girl’ reboot to go on floors in October

Kim Kardashian steps into the lifestyle space after trademarking 'KKW Home'

Kim Kardashian steps into the lifestyle space after trademarking 'KKW Home'
How Hailey Baldwin feels about husband Justin Bieber rapping about ex Selena Gomez

How Hailey Baldwin feels about husband Justin Bieber rapping about ex Selena Gomez
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry eyeing an Oscar after their new Netflix deal?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry eyeing an Oscar after their new Netflix deal?

‘Harry, Meghan threatening the monarchy’: Queen asked to take back their royal titles

‘Harry, Meghan threatening the monarchy’: Queen asked to take back their royal titles
Jim Carrey warns of a ‘catastrophe’ if Donald Trump gets reelected

Jim Carrey warns of a ‘catastrophe’ if Donald Trump gets reelected

Latest

view all