‘Meghan Markle used the royal family to go from C-lister to A-lister': experts lash out

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have wreaked havoc ever since they announced their multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, leading to them facing ample flak.



Royal experts have been blasting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their new agreement struck with the streaming giant.

Talking to True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, royal commentator Duncan Larcombe said: “There isn’t a soul on the planet that would think that they got that job with that many zeros in the salary for any other reason than their association with the British Royal Family.”

“They wouldn’t have got a deal if it wasn’t for their position. They owe their success to the fact that they have been public property,” he said.

“Without Harry she was a pretty average actress on an American show that hardly anyone in Britain had heard of. Now she is enjoying a position higher than the Pope,” Larcombe added.

"The Netflix deal is by far and away the biggest development in Harry and Meghan breaking their ties with the British Royal Family. It is inconceivable that Meghan and Harry will come back to the UK and possibly make it impossible to ever return to the UK.”

“The Palace has been sideswiped by this. Harry didn’t get on the phone to the Queen about the Netflix deal, it was news to her.”

"That is an astonishing departure and shows that Harry is going to do what he wants on his terms,” he said.

Angela Levin, royal biographer, also joined the discussion, saying: “This is the biggest exploitation of the Royal Family that has been in our lifetime. I think this was plotted right from the beginning, before the wedding even.”

"Meghan has used the Royal Family and Harry to go from being a C-lister to one of the most famous and richest women in the world.”