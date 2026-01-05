‘Stranger Things' fans speculate about secret episode following finale

Stranger Things, which concluded on New Year’s Eve, sparked a mixed reaction among fans.

While the season brought closure to all the characters, its divisive ending has left fans theorising about the hidden episode.

According to Fandom Wire, many viewers suspect that the ending itself has been an illusion orchestrated by Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

This theory was derived from multiple clues in the finale, like what if Mike and the others are still under Vecna’s curse.

One of the most discussed details on social media is the way students are holding their hands during the graduation ceremony, which some fans claimed mirrors Vecna’s posture.

Another theory making the rounds is the repeated appearance of the Whatzit game, a reference to Henry Creel’s alias, as well as several characters sporting hairstyles similar to Henry’s, and Max graduating despite having been in a coma for two years.

Fans also noted the brief moment after Eleven’s disappearance, when the screen blacks out, a heartbeat can be heard, accompanied by what some believe is Vecna’s ticking clock. The theory argues that these details suggest the ending is a carefully constructed lie by Vecna.

In light of these theories, fans have their eyes set on January 7, as Netflix is set to make a major announcement. The date is adding more fuel to the speculation, as the group (Dustin, Mike, Lucas, Max, and Will) rolled the dice to a seven in their final Dungeons & Dragons game.

Despite the theories and discussion, the TV show’s creator, Matt Duffer, told Variety, “This is a complete story. It’s done.”

While there is no official news about a surprise episode, Stranger Things spinoff, Tales of ’85, is in development.