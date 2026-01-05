Ben Affleck, Matt Damon's friendship gets tested in official trailer of 'The Rip'

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck also worked as producers on 'The Rip'

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s much-anticipated film The Rip trailer has been officially released by Netflix.

Taking it to Instagram, the streaming giant just dropped the action-packed trailer featuring the two playing the role of the cops.

As they try to seize the money they find from a location, the duo’s relationship becomes turbulent, giving rise to deep trust issues.

Netflix wrote in the caption, “Seize the cash. Count it, turn it in. Seems simple right?”

“The Rip starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins, and Kyle Chandler premieres 16 January.”

Fans have been left with goosebumps after watching the trailblazing snippet.

One of them wrote, “The cast alone is a reason to tune in. “Seems simple” is always a lie – this already feels tense and messy in the best way. Jan 16 locked in.”

Another one commented on X, “Woah that’s some heavy line up of stars… can’t wait.”

A third fan wrote, “The best start into the new year. NGL.”

Besides featuring in the movie, Ben and Matt have also worked on the movie as producers along with Joe Carnahan working as director.

The action packed film focuses on a group of Miami cops who discover a stash of millions in cash which leads to distrust among them as outsiders also learn about the seizure.



