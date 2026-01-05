Kylie Jenner gives a glimpse into 2025 with sweet nod to Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner reflects on highlights from past year in new update

Kylie Jenner had a lot to be grateful for in 2025, but she shared some selected memories with fans on social media.

The 28-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram on Sunday, January 4, hours before she made a red-carpet appearance with beau, Timothee Chalamet, at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

The reality star shared a carousel of pictures featuring her kids, sister Kendall Jenner, as well as a memory with the Dune actor, 30.

Starting the photo series with a beautiful sunset, Kylie shared her daughter Stormi’s picture with stickers all over her face.

The Kardashians star also included her pet cats, and behind-the-scenes pictures from Khy photoshoots, and wrote, “Lost a lot of my pics from 2025, but here’s a few,” in the caption.

The socialite gave a subtle shout-out to Timothee by sharing a picture of herself from the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where she recently supported her boyfriend in a Marty Supreme orange look.

The Film Festival picture was also the one that marked the Wonka actor and Kylie’s first-ever social media interaction as he commented several orange heart emojis on the post she shared after the event.